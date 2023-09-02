The Philadelphia Phillies (74-60) and Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) will look for batters to extend hit streaks when they square off Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at American Family Field. Trea Turner is currently on a 12-game streak for the Phillies, and William Contreras has hit safely in 11 straight games for the Brewers.

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (12-8, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Colin Rea.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-8, 4.30 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (12-8) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 4.30 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 27 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Aaron Nola vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 589 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 1045 hits, 28th in baseball, with 139 home runs (22nd in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Brewers in one game, and they have gone 5-for-27 with a double and two RBI over 7 1/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea will start for the Brewers, his first of the season.

It's the first appearance this season for the 33-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.