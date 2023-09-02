According to our computer model, the Tulane Green Wave will beat the South Alabama Jaguars when the two teams come together at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

South Alabama vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-6) Over (51.5) Tulane 36, South Alabama 20

South Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread last year.

South Alabama covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 6 points or greater last season.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 13 times last season.

The average total for South Alabama's games last season was 52.5 points, one more than this game's over/under.

Tulane Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Green Wave won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

As 6-point or greater favorites, Tulane went 5-1 against the spread last year.

A total of eight of Green Wave games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Tulane games last season was 55.5, four points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jaguars vs. Green Wave 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 36 22.2 45 28 28.6 20.4 South Alabama 31.2 21.3 33 17.7 30.8 21.2

