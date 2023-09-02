South Alabama vs. Tulane: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) play the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. South Alabama matchup.
South Alabama vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
South Alabama vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-6.5)
|51.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Tulane (-6.5)
|52.5
|-245
|+200
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-6.5)
|52.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|Tulane (-6.5)
|-
|-227
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Tulane (-6.5)
|-
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with Tipico
South Alabama vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- South Alabama covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread last season.
- The Jaguars covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.
- Tulane compiled a 12-2-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Green Wave covered the spread five times last season (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
South Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+300
|Bet $100 to win $300
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.