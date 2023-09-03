The San Jose State Spartans (0-1) will look to upset the No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Beavers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. San Jose State matchup.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Oregon State won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

The Beavers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

San Jose State covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread last year.

The Spartans were an underdog by 16.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Oregon State & San Jose State 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon State To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the Pac-12 +325 Bet $100 to win $325 San Jose State To Win the MWC +1500 Bet $100 to win $1500

