Ozzie Albies vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .270 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 37 walks.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Albies will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 in his last games.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 85 of 123 games this season (69.1%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.6%).
- In 26 games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this year (51.2%), including 13 multi-run games (10.6%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|66
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.299
|OBP
|.352
|.450
|SLG
|.547
|22
|XBH
|31
|10
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|49/20
|2
|SB
|9
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.66), 38th in WHIP (1.308), and 50th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
