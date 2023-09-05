Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .689 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .578.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
  • Acuna has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 136 games this season, with multiple hits in 43.4% of them.
  • Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 30 of them (22.1%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Acuna has driven in a run in 53 games this season (39.0%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored in 62.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 21.3%.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 69
.336 AVG .333
.431 OBP .402
.577 SLG .579
32 XBH 35
14 HR 18
37 RBI 48
39/42 K/BB 36/29
29 SB 34

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cardinals will send Mikolas (6-10) to the mound to make his 30th start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
