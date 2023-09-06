The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .295 with 24 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Harris II enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

In 68.4% of his 114 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (9.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 25.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 63 .315 AVG .279 .354 OBP .325 .506 SLG .432 20 XBH 20 6 HR 7 22 RBI 22 36/9 K/BB 46/16 8 SB 12

