The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.356 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .271 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 37 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Albies is batting .409 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Albies has had a hit in 86 of 124 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 35 times (28.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 64 games this season (51.6%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 66 .244 AVG .294 .301 OBP .352 .462 SLG .547 23 XBH 31 11 HR 18 39 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 49/20 2 SB 9

Cardinals Pitching Rankings