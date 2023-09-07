Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 154.7 fantasy points (16th among RBs), the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara is being drafted as the 27th running back off the board this summer (77th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Alvin Kamara Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 154.70 126.51 - Overall Rank 57 91 77 Position Rank 16 32 27

Alvin Kamara 2022 Stats

On the ground, Kamara amassed 897 yards rushing on 223 attempts (52.8 yards per game) with two TDs last season. He also caught 57 passes for 490 yards (28.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara picked up 33.8 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD; 9 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 8 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last season.

In his worst game of the season, Kamara ended up with 1.0 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 13 yards; 6 receptions, 37 yards. That happened in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Alvin Kamara 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 4.6 9 39 0 0 Week 3 @Panthers 5.3 15 61 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 17.4 23 103 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 12.4 19 99 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 10.5 11 49 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 33.8 18 62 1 2 Week 9 Ravens 6.2 9 30 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4.5 8 26 0 0 Week 11 Rams 8.9 12 42 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 1.0 7 13 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 3.7 12 26 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 10.4 21 91 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 17.0 20 76 1 0 Week 17 @Eagles 8.0 16 73 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 11.0 23 107 0 0

