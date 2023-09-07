Alvin Kamara 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 154.7 fantasy points (16th among RBs), the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara is being drafted as the 27th running back off the board this summer (77th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.
Alvin Kamara Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|154.70
|126.51
|-
|Overall Rank
|57
|91
|77
|Position Rank
|16
|32
|27
Alvin Kamara 2022 Stats
- On the ground, Kamara amassed 897 yards rushing on 223 attempts (52.8 yards per game) with two TDs last season. He also caught 57 passes for 490 yards (28.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kamara picked up 33.8 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD; 9 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 8 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last season.
- In his worst game of the season, Kamara ended up with 1.0 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 13 yards; 6 receptions, 37 yards. That happened in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Alvin Kamara 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|4.6
|9
|39
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|5.3
|15
|61
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|17.4
|23
|103
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|12.4
|19
|99
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|10.5
|11
|49
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|33.8
|18
|62
|1
|2
|Week 9
|Ravens
|6.2
|9
|30
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4.5
|8
|26
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|8.9
|12
|42
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|1.0
|7
|13
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|3.7
|12
|26
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|10.4
|21
|91
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Browns
|17.0
|20
|76
|1
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|8.0
|16
|73
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|11.0
|23
|107
|0
|0
