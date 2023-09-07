C.J. Beathard, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 58th among QBs; 423rd overall), tallied -1.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 95th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Jacksonville Jaguars QB.

C.J. Beathard Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total -1.00 12.45 - Overall Rank 755 506 423 Position Rank 102 63 58

C.J. Beathard 2022 Stats

Beathard's numbers last year included 35 yards passing (2.1 per game), completing 7 of 11 throws (63.6%), with zero TDs and one INT.

Beathard picked up 0.2 fantasy points -- 2-of-3 (66.7%), 6 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions, which was his best game last year.

In Week 17 versus the Houston Texans, Beathard finished with a season-low -0.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 5-of-8 (62.5%), 29 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

C.J. Beathard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 3 @Chargers -0.1 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.2 2-for-3 6 0 0 0 Week 16 @Jets -0.3 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Texans -0.8 5-for-8 29 0 1 0

