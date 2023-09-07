The Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) play the Detroit Lions (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Before the Chiefs meet the Lions, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Chiefs vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 4.5 52.5 -225 +180

Chiefs vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

In eight of 17 games last season, the Chiefs and their opponents went over 52.5 points.

The average total in Kansas City's matchups last season was 49.7, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Chiefs covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.

The Chiefs finished with a 13-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 86.7% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Kansas City had a record of 13-1 (92.9%).

Detroit Lions

The Lions' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 52.5 points in nine of 17 outings.

Detroit had a 49-point average over/under in its outings last year, 3.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Lions posted a 10-5-0 record against the spread last year.

The Lions won five, or 45.5%, of the 11 games they played as underdogs last season.

Detroit had a record of 1-3 when it was set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Chiefs vs. Lions Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Chiefs 29.2 1 21.7 16 49.7 8 Lions 26.6 5 25.1 28 49 9

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 49.2 50.1 Implied Team Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.2 ATS Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-2 7-0 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 50.6 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.2 25.2 ATS Record 10-5-0 7-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-3 4-3

