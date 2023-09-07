After compiling 126.2 fantasy points last season (23rd among WRs), Chris Olave has an ADP of 33rd overall (14th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Chris Olave Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 126.20 144.70 - Overall Rank 94 72 33 Position Rank 23 13 14

Similar Players to Consider

Chris Olave 2022 Stats

Olave grabbed 72 passes (on 119 targets) for 1,042 yards (61.3 yards per game) last season, the team-high amongst current Saints, and scored four touchdowns.

In his best performance last year -- Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Olave accumulated 16.2 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 102 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Olave finished with a season-low 4.0 fantasy points, via this stat line: three receptions, 40 yards, on five targets.

Chris Olave 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6.1 3 3 41 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 6.0 13 5 80 0 Week 3 @Panthers 14.7 13 9 147 0 Week 4 Vikings 12.7 7 4 67 1 Week 5 Seahawks 11.4 6 4 54 1 Week 7 @Cardinals 10.6 14 7 106 0 Week 8 Raiders 5.2 7 5 52 0 Week 9 Ravens 7.1 9 6 71 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4.0 5 3 40 0 Week 11 Rams 16.2 6 5 102 1 Week 12 @49ers 6.2 9 5 62 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 6.5 6 4 65 0 Week 15 Falcons 5.3 4 3 53 0 Week 17 @Eagles 4.2 5 4 42 0 Week 18 Panthers 10.0 12 5 60 1

