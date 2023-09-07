Chris Olave 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After compiling 126.2 fantasy points last season (23rd among WRs), Chris Olave has an ADP of 33rd overall (14th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.
Chris Olave Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|126.20
|144.70
|-
|Overall Rank
|94
|72
|33
|Position Rank
|23
|13
|14
Chris Olave 2022 Stats
- Olave grabbed 72 passes (on 119 targets) for 1,042 yards (61.3 yards per game) last season, the team-high amongst current Saints, and scored four touchdowns.
- In his best performance last year -- Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Olave accumulated 16.2 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 102 yards and one touchdown.
- In Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Olave finished with a season-low 4.0 fantasy points, via this stat line: three receptions, 40 yards, on five targets.
Chris Olave 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|6.1
|3
|3
|41
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|6.0
|13
|5
|80
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|14.7
|13
|9
|147
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|12.7
|7
|4
|67
|1
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|11.4
|6
|4
|54
|1
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|10.6
|14
|7
|106
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|5.2
|7
|5
|52
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|7.1
|9
|6
|71
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4.0
|5
|3
|40
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|16.2
|6
|5
|102
|1
|Week 12
|@49ers
|6.2
|9
|5
|62
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|6.5
|6
|4
|65
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|5.3
|4
|3
|53
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|4.2
|5
|4
|42
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|10.0
|12
|5
|60
|1
