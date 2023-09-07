After collecting 157.9 fantasy points last season (11th among WRs), Christian Kirk has an ADP of 68th overall (28th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Christian Kirk Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 157.90 124.03 - Overall Rank 54 96 68 Position Rank 11 28 28

Similar Players to Consider

Christian Kirk 2022 Stats

Kirk was targeted 7.8 times per game over the course of last season, compiling 1,108 receiving yards and eight TDs.

In Week 10 last season versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk posted a season-high 22.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: nine receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 5 against the Houston Texans, Kirk finished with a season-low 1.1 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, 11 yards, on three targets.

Christian Kirk 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 11.7 12 6 117 0 Week 2 Colts 19.8 6 6 78 2 Week 3 @Chargers 13.2 9 6 72 1 Week 4 @Eagles 6.3 9 2 60 0 Week 5 Texans 1.1 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Colts 6.8 5 4 24 1 Week 7 Giants 10.1 10 7 96 0 Week 8 Broncos 4.0 7 3 40 0 Week 9 Raiders 13.6 9 8 76 1 Week 10 @Chiefs 22.5 12 9 105 2 Week 12 Ravens 4.1 9 4 46 0 Week 13 @Lions 10.4 8 6 104 0 Week 14 @Titans 4.5 7 5 45 0 Week 15 Cowboys 9.2 10 6 92 0 Week 16 @Jets 2.6 6 3 22 0 Week 17 @Texans 2.1 3 2 21 0 Week 18 Titans 15.9 8 6 99 1 Wild Card Chargers 13.8 14 8 78 1 Divisional @Chiefs 13.0 14 7 52 1

