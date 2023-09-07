Christian Kirk 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After collecting 157.9 fantasy points last season (11th among WRs), Christian Kirk has an ADP of 68th overall (28th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.
Christian Kirk Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|157.90
|124.03
|-
|Overall Rank
|54
|96
|68
|Position Rank
|11
|28
|28
Christian Kirk 2022 Stats
- Kirk was targeted 7.8 times per game over the course of last season, compiling 1,108 receiving yards and eight TDs.
- In Week 10 last season versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk posted a season-high 22.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: nine receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns.
- In Week 5 against the Houston Texans, Kirk finished with a season-low 1.1 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, 11 yards, on three targets.
Christian Kirk 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|11.7
|12
|6
|117
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|19.8
|6
|6
|78
|2
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|13.2
|9
|6
|72
|1
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|6.3
|9
|2
|60
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|1.1
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|6.8
|5
|4
|24
|1
|Week 7
|Giants
|10.1
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|4.0
|7
|3
|40
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|13.6
|9
|8
|76
|1
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|22.5
|12
|9
|105
|2
|Week 12
|Ravens
|4.1
|9
|4
|46
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|10.4
|8
|6
|104
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|4.5
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|9.2
|10
|6
|92
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|2.6
|6
|3
|22
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|2.1
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|15.9
|8
|6
|99
|1
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|13.8
|14
|8
|78
|1
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|13.0
|14
|7
|52
|1
