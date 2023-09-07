D'Ernest Johnson, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 71st among RBs; 282nd overall), posted 2.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 126th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Jacksonville Jaguars RB.

D'Ernest Johnson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.40 32.58 - Overall Rank 491 327 282 Position Rank 116 91 71

D'Ernest Johnson 2022 Stats

Johnson rushed for 17 yards on four carries (1.0 ypg).

In his best performance last season, Johnson finished with 1.7 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 17 yards. That was in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his worst game of the season, Johnson ended up with -0.2 fantasy points -- 0 carries, 0 yards. That happened in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.

D'Ernest Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 6 Patriots 0.9 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 1.7 4 17 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins -0.2 0 0 0 0

