After collecting 219.0 fantasy points last season (16th among QBs), Derek Carr has an ADP of 120th overall (18th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Derek Carr Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 219.08 235.46 - Overall Rank 25 20 120 Position Rank 16 20 18

Similar Players to Consider

Derek Carr 2022 Stats

Carr posted 3,522 yards passing (207.2 per game) and a 60.8% completion rate last year (305-for-502), with 24 TDs and 14 INTs.

Carr picked up 20.8 fantasy points -- 25-of-36 (69.4%), 295 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his best game last year (Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks).

Carr ended up with 1.9 fantasy points -- 15-of-26 (57.7%), 101 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 8 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Derek Carr 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Chargers 13.8 22-for-37 295 2 3 0 Week 2 Cardinals 19.0 25-for-39 252 2 0 0 Week 3 @Titans 19.8 26-for-44 303 2 1 0 Week 4 Broncos 11.5 21-for-34 188 0 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 17.9 19-for-30 241 2 0 0 Week 7 Texans 13.5 21-for-27 241 1 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 1.9 15-for-26 101 0 1 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 18.4 21-for-36 259 2 0 0 Week 10 Colts 17.9 24-for-38 248 2 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 20.3 23-for-37 307 2 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 20.8 25-for-36 295 3 2 0 Week 13 Chargers 16.0 16-for-30 250 2 1 0 Week 14 @Rams 2.6 11-for-20 137 0 2 0 Week 15 Patriots 19.2 20-for-38 231 3 1 0 Week 16 @Steelers 6.4 16-for-30 174 1 3 0

