Derek Carr 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After collecting 219.0 fantasy points last season (16th among QBs), Derek Carr has an ADP of 120th overall (18th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.
Derek Carr Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|219.08
|235.46
|-
|Overall Rank
|25
|20
|120
|Position Rank
|16
|20
|18
Derek Carr 2022 Stats
- Carr posted 3,522 yards passing (207.2 per game) and a 60.8% completion rate last year (305-for-502), with 24 TDs and 14 INTs.
- Carr picked up 20.8 fantasy points -- 25-of-36 (69.4%), 295 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his best game last year (Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks).
- Carr ended up with 1.9 fantasy points -- 15-of-26 (57.7%), 101 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 8 versus the New Orleans Saints.
Derek Carr 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|13.8
|22-for-37
|295
|2
|3
|0
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|19.0
|25-for-39
|252
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|19.8
|26-for-44
|303
|2
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|11.5
|21-for-34
|188
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|17.9
|19-for-30
|241
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|13.5
|21-for-27
|241
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|1.9
|15-for-26
|101
|0
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|18.4
|21-for-36
|259
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|17.9
|24-for-38
|248
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|20.3
|23-for-37
|307
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|20.8
|25-for-36
|295
|3
|2
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|16.0
|16-for-30
|250
|2
|1
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|2.6
|11-for-20
|137
|0
|2
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|19.2
|20-for-38
|231
|3
|1
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|6.4
|16-for-30
|174
|1
|3
|0
