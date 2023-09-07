Eno Benjamin 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an average draft position that ranks him 154th at his position (977th overall), Eno Benjamin has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 0.1 fantasy points, which ranked him 142nd at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the New Orleans Saints RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Is Benjamin on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Eno Benjamin Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|64.60
|14.04
|-
|Overall Rank
|201
|471
|877
|Position Rank
|48
|127
|154
Similar Players to Consider
|Mike Boone 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Larry Rountree III 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Trey Sermon 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Eno Benjamin 2022 Stats
- Last season, Benjamin ran for 1 yard on three carries (0.3 ypg).
- In his best game last season -- Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints -- Benjamin accumulated 19.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 21 yards.
- Benjamin accumulated 0.1 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 1 yard -- in his worst game of the year, Week 14 versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Rep Benjamin and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eno Benjamin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|6.1
|4
|28
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|5.1
|8
|31
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|2.3
|5
|16
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|4.5
|5
|36
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|11.3
|8
|25
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|6.5
|15
|37
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|19.3
|12
|92
|1
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|4.5
|9
|22
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|2.7
|4
|12
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Cowboys
|0.1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|1.9
|2
|10
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|0.3
|2
|3
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.