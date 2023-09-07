With an average draft position that ranks him 154th at his position (977th overall), Eno Benjamin has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 0.1 fantasy points, which ranked him 142nd at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the New Orleans Saints RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Benjamin on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Eno Benjamin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 64.60 14.04 - Overall Rank 201 471 877 Position Rank 48 127 154

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Eno Benjamin 2022 Stats

Last season, Benjamin ran for 1 yard on three carries (0.3 ypg).

In his best game last season -- Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints -- Benjamin accumulated 19.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 21 yards.

Benjamin accumulated 0.1 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 1 yard -- in his worst game of the year, Week 14 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Rep Benjamin and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eno Benjamin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Chiefs 6.1 4 28 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 5.1 8 31 0 0 Week 3 Rams 2.3 5 16 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 4.5 5 36 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 11.3 8 25 1 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 6.5 15 37 0 0 Week 7 Saints 19.3 12 92 1 0 Week 8 @Vikings 4.5 9 22 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 2.7 4 12 0 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 0.1 3 1 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 1.9 2 10 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.3 2 3 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.