Evan Engram is being drafted as the eighth tight end off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 103.9 fantasy points last season (fifth at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Jacksonville Jaguars TE in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Evan Engram Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 103.90 89.04 - Overall Rank 131 158 84 Position Rank 6 9 8

Evan Engram 2022 Stats

A year ago, Engram caught 73 passes on his way to 766 receiving yards and four TDs.

In his best performance last year -- Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans -- Engram accumulated 28.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Engram picked up 0.4 fantasy points -- one catch, four yards, on one target -- in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, which was his poorest game of the season.

Evan Engram 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2.8 4 4 28 0 Week 2 Colts 4.6 8 7 46 0 Week 3 @Chargers 2.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1.6 1 1 16 0 Week 5 Texans 6.9 10 6 69 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.0 6 5 40 0 Week 7 Giants 6.7 7 4 67 0 Week 8 Broncos 11.5 6 4 55 1 Week 9 Raiders 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 1.4 4 3 14 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 13 @Lions 9.0 7 5 30 1 Week 14 @Titans 28.2 15 11 162 2 Week 15 Cowboys 6.2 10 8 62 0 Week 16 @Jets 11.3 8 7 113 0 Week 17 @Texans 2.9 2 1 16 0 Week 18 Titans 2.7 4 4 27 0 Wild Card Chargers 15.3 11 7 93 1 Divisional @Chiefs 3.1 6 5 31 0

