Evan Engram 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Evan Engram is being drafted as the eighth tight end off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 103.9 fantasy points last season (fifth at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Jacksonville Jaguars TE in 2023, check out the rest of this article.
Evan Engram Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|103.90
|89.04
|-
|Overall Rank
|131
|158
|84
|Position Rank
|6
|9
|8
Evan Engram 2022 Stats
- A year ago, Engram caught 73 passes on his way to 766 receiving yards and four TDs.
- In his best performance last year -- Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans -- Engram accumulated 28.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 162 yards and two touchdowns.
- Engram picked up 0.4 fantasy points -- one catch, four yards, on one target -- in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, which was his poorest game of the season.
Evan Engram 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|2.8
|4
|4
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|4.6
|8
|7
|46
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|2.9
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|1.6
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|6.9
|10
|6
|69
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|4.0
|6
|5
|40
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|6.7
|7
|4
|67
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|11.5
|6
|4
|55
|1
|Week 9
|Raiders
|0.8
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|1.4
|4
|3
|14
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|9.0
|7
|5
|30
|1
|Week 14
|@Titans
|28.2
|15
|11
|162
|2
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|6.2
|10
|8
|62
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|11.3
|8
|7
|113
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|2.9
|2
|1
|16
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|2.7
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|15.3
|11
|7
|93
|1
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|3.1
|6
|5
|31
|0
