Following a campaign in which he recorded 52.2 fantasy points (31st among TEs), the New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 47th tight end off the board this summer (446th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Foster Moreau Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 52.20 33.81 - Overall Rank 232 318 446 Position Rank 30 41 47

Foster Moreau 2022 Stats

Moreau put together a solid campaign a season ago, putting up two receiving touchdowns and 420 yards (24.7 ypg).

In Week 10 last year against the Indianapolis Colts, Moreau posted a season-high 10.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 43 yards and one touchdown.

Foster Moreau 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Cardinals 3.0 4 3 30 0 Week 3 @Titans 4.4 4 3 44 0 Week 7 Texans 2.8 5 3 28 0 Week 8 @Saints 3.1 9 6 31 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 2.4 5 2 42 0 Week 10 Colts 10.3 4 3 43 1 Week 11 @Broncos 3.3 3 1 33 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 9.3 7 3 33 1 Week 13 Chargers 3.2 3 1 32 0 Week 14 @Rams 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 2.0 2 2 20 0 Week 16 @Steelers 1.9 3 2 19 0 Week 17 49ers 5.5 3 3 55 0 Week 18 Chiefs 1.0 1 1 10 0

