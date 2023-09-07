Jamaal Williams 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he scored 213.9 fantasy points (sixth among RBs), the New Orleans Saints' Jamaal Williams is being drafted as the 35th running back off the board this summer (101st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Is Williams on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Jamaal Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|213.90
|124.11
|-
|Overall Rank
|26
|95
|101
|Position Rank
|7
|34
|35
Similar Players to Consider
|Samaje Perine 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Alvin Kamara 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Rashaad Penny 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Damien Harris 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Khalil Herbert 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|James Cook 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jamaal Williams 2022 Stats
- Last year, Williams had 262 carries for 1,066 yards rushing (62.7 per game) and 17 TDs on the ground.
- Williams accumulated 24.4 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 64 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game last season, in Week 11 against the New York Giants.
- In his worst game of the year, Williams ended up with 1.4 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 11 yards. That happened in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers.
Rep Williams and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jamaal Williams 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|15.0
|11
|28
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|6.0
|12
|53
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|22.7
|20
|87
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|22.9
|19
|108
|2
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|5.6
|15
|56
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|6.3
|15
|79
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|19.6
|10
|53
|2
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|10.1
|24
|81
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|11.9
|16
|59
|1
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|24.4
|17
|64
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|10.6
|18
|66
|1
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|9.5
|11
|35
|1
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|3.7
|16
|37
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|3.3
|13
|33
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|1.4
|7
|11
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|21.7
|22
|144
|1
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|19.2
|16
|72
|2
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.