Following a campaign in which he scored 213.9 fantasy points (sixth among RBs), the New Orleans Saints' Jamaal Williams is being drafted as the 35th running back off the board this summer (101st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Jamaal Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 213.90 124.11 - Overall Rank 26 95 101 Position Rank 7 34 35

Jamaal Williams 2022 Stats

Last year, Williams had 262 carries for 1,066 yards rushing (62.7 per game) and 17 TDs on the ground.

Williams accumulated 24.4 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 64 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game last season, in Week 11 against the New York Giants.

In his worst game of the year, Williams ended up with 1.4 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 11 yards. That happened in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers.

Jamaal Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 15.0 11 28 2 0 Week 2 Commanders 6.0 12 53 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 22.7 20 87 2 0 Week 4 Seahawks 22.9 19 108 2 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5.6 15 56 0 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 6.3 15 79 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 19.6 10 53 2 0 Week 9 Packers 10.1 24 81 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 11.9 16 59 1 0 Week 11 @Giants 24.4 17 64 3 0 Week 12 Bills 10.6 18 66 1 0 Week 13 Jaguars 9.5 11 35 1 0 Week 14 Vikings 3.7 16 37 0 0 Week 15 @Jets 3.3 13 33 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1.4 7 11 0 0 Week 17 Bears 21.7 22 144 1 0 Week 18 @Packers 19.2 16 72 2 0

