Jamal Agnew, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 152nd among WRs; 551st overall), posted 49.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 88th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Jacksonville Jaguars WR.

Jamal Agnew Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 47.30 40.03 - Overall Rank 246 301 551 Position Rank 93 112 152

Jamal Agnew 2022 Stats

Agnew's stat line last year: 23 catches, 187 receiving yards, three TDs, 11.0 yards per game (on 30 targets).

In his best performance last season -- Week 4 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Agnew accumulated 17.0 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 50 yards and two touchdowns.

In what was his worst game of the year, Agnew finished with -1.3 fantasy points -- two receptions, five yards, on three targets. That was in Week 2 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jamal Agnew 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 1.2 1 1 6 0 Week 2 Colts 0.1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Chargers 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 4 @Eagles 17.0 6 4 50 2 Week 5 Texans 0.3 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.4 1 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.4 4 3 4 0 Week 12 Ravens 9.7 5 5 37 1 Week 13 @Lions 4.3 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 4.4 3 3 36 0 Week 15 Cowboys 6.4 3 2 12 0 Week 16 @Jets 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 17 @Texans -0.2 1 1 4 0 Week 18 Titans 0.8 1 1 8 0 Wild Card Chargers 0.2 1 1 2 0 Divisional @Chiefs -1.3 3 2 5 0

