Jameis Winston 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Jameis Winston, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 55th among QBs; 415th overall), put up 43.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 39th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the New Orleans Saints QB.
Is Winston on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Jameis Winston Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|43.92
|18.31
|-
|Overall Rank
|259
|425
|415
|Position Rank
|38
|48
|55
Similar Players to Consider
|Mitchell Trubisky 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Tyrod Taylor 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Marcus Mariota 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Jarrett Stidham 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Bailey Zappe 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jameis Winston 2022 Stats
- Last season Winston collected 858 passing yards (50.5 per game), going 73-for-115 (63.5%) with four TDs and five INTs.
- In Week 1 last season versus the Atlanta Falcons, Winston put up a season-best 21.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: 23-of-34 (67.6%), 269 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.
- Winston ended up with 7.6 fantasy points -- 25-of-40 (62.5%), 236 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rep Winston and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jameis Winston 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|21.7
|23-for-34
|269
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|7.6
|25-for-40
|236
|1
|3
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|14.6
|25-for-41
|353
|1
|2
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.