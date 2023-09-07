Jameis Winston, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 55th among QBs; 415th overall), put up 43.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 39th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the New Orleans Saints QB.

Is Winston on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jameis Winston Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 43.92 18.31 - Overall Rank 259 425 415 Position Rank 38 48 55

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jameis Winston 2022 Stats

Last season Winston collected 858 passing yards (50.5 per game), going 73-for-115 (63.5%) with four TDs and five INTs.

In Week 1 last season versus the Atlanta Falcons, Winston put up a season-best 21.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: 23-of-34 (67.6%), 269 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

Winston ended up with 7.6 fantasy points -- 25-of-40 (62.5%), 236 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rep Winston and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jameis Winston 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 21.7 23-for-34 269 2 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 7.6 25-for-40 236 1 3 0 Week 3 @Panthers 14.6 25-for-41 353 1 2 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.