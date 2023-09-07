Coming off a campaign in which he put up 50.0 fantasy points (57th among RBs), the Jacksonville Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 75th running back off the board this summer (308th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

JaMycal Hasty Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 50.00 39.59 - Overall Rank 239 305 308 Position Rank 54 83 75

Similar Players to Consider

JaMycal Hasty 2022 Stats

Hasty rushed for 194 yards on 46 carries (11.4 ypg) last year, finding his way into the end zone two times.

Hasty accumulated 15.5 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 28 yards; 5 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, which was his best game last season.

JaMycal Hasty 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 3 @Chargers 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 2.2 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 0.6 1 6 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 11.7 3 57 1 0 Week 7 Giants 0.6 1 6 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 1.0 4 13 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 1.1 3 6 0 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.3 1 4 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 15.5 12 28 0 1 Week 14 @Titans 1.3 4 13 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1.5 1 13 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 2.1 3 10 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 11.6 10 33 1 0 Week 18 Titans 0.5 3 5 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 4.3 4 36 0 0

