JaMycal Hasty 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he put up 50.0 fantasy points (57th among RBs), the Jacksonville Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 75th running back off the board this summer (308th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
JaMycal Hasty Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|50.00
|39.59
|-
|Overall Rank
|239
|305
|308
|Position Rank
|54
|83
|75
JaMycal Hasty 2022 Stats
- Hasty rushed for 194 yards on 46 carries (11.4 ypg) last year, finding his way into the end zone two times.
- Hasty accumulated 15.5 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 28 yards; 5 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, which was his best game last season.
JaMycal Hasty 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|0.6
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|11.7
|3
|57
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|0.6
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|1.0
|4
|13
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|1.1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|0.3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|15.5
|12
|28
|0
|1
|Week 14
|@Titans
|1.3
|4
|13
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|1.5
|1
|13
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|2.1
|3
|10
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|11.6
|10
|33
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|0.5
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|4.3
|4
|36
|0
|0
