Following a campaign in which he put up 92.8 fantasy points (seventh among TEs), the New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson is being drafted as the 19th tight end off the board this summer (161st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Juwan Johnson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 92.80 71.24 - Overall Rank 148 206 161 Position Rank 8 18 19

Similar Players to Consider

Juwan Johnson 2022 Stats

Johnson saw 65 targets last year and reeled in 42 passes for 508 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 29.9 yards per game.

Johnson accumulated 18.7 fantasy points -- four catches, 67 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last year.

Juwan Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 4.3 5 2 43 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 4.0 7 4 40 0 Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 3.3 4 3 33 0 Week 5 Seahawks 1.3 2 1 13 0 Week 6 Bengals 4.1 6 4 41 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 15.2 5 5 32 2 Week 8 Raiders 1.4 4 2 14 0 Week 9 Ravens 10.2 2 2 42 1 Week 10 @Steelers 10.4 7 5 44 1 Week 11 Rams 10.7 4 3 47 1 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 18.7 6 4 67 2 Week 16 @Browns 0.9 2 1 9 0 Week 17 @Eagles 6.2 7 5 62 0 Week 18 Panthers 2.1 1 1 21 0

