Juwan Johnson 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he put up 92.8 fantasy points (seventh among TEs), the New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson is being drafted as the 19th tight end off the board this summer (161st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.
Is Johnson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Juwan Johnson Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|92.80
|71.24
|-
|Overall Rank
|148
|206
|161
|Position Rank
|8
|18
|19
Similar Players to Consider
|Gerald Everett 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Taysom Hill 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Tyler Higbee 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Irvin Smith Jr. 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Dawson Knox 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Juwan Johnson 2022 Stats
- Johnson saw 65 targets last year and reeled in 42 passes for 508 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 29.9 yards per game.
- Johnson accumulated 18.7 fantasy points -- four catches, 67 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last year.
Rep Johnson and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Juwan Johnson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|4.3
|5
|2
|43
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|4.0
|7
|4
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3.3
|4
|3
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|1.3
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|4.1
|6
|4
|41
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|15.2
|5
|5
|32
|2
|Week 8
|Raiders
|1.4
|4
|2
|14
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|10.2
|2
|2
|42
|1
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|10.4
|7
|5
|44
|1
|Week 11
|Rams
|10.7
|4
|3
|47
|1
|Week 12
|@49ers
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|18.7
|6
|4
|67
|2
|Week 16
|@Browns
|0.9
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|6.2
|7
|5
|62
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|2.1
|1
|1
|21
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.