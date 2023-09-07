Keith Kirkwood 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he put up 1.8 fantasy points (179th among WRs), the New Orleans Saints' Keith Kirkwood is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 177th wide receiver off the board this summer (633rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.
Keith Kirkwood Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|1.80
|3.64
|-
|Overall Rank
|508
|661
|633
|Position Rank
|192
|258
|177
Keith Kirkwood 2022 Stats
- Last season, Kirkwood caught two passes on four targets for 18 yards (1.5 yards per game) .
- Kirkwood accumulated 1.4 fantasy points -- one catch, 14 yards -- in Week 6 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his best game last year.
Keith Kirkwood 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|1.4
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Browns
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
