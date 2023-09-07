Is Keke Coutee a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints WR's 2023 fantasy outlook.

Keke Coutee Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 0.00 - Overall Rank 549 696 943 Position Rank 212 265 286

Keke Coutee 2022 Stats

Coutee's stat line last year: one catches, 20 receiving yards, 1.3 yards per game (on one targets).

Keke Coutee 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 1 1 20 0

