Kevin Austin Jr. 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Kevin Austin Jr., who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 163rd among WRs; 581st overall), posted 0.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 200th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Jacksonville Jaguars WR.
Kevin Austin Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|0.00
|5.35
|-
|Overall Rank
|549
|613
|581
|Position Rank
|212
|230
|163
