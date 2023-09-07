Luke Farrell 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he scored 4.0 fantasy points (96th among TEs), the Jacksonville Jaguars' Luke Farrell is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 119th tight end off the board this summer (976th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.
Luke Farrell Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|4.00
|9.20
|-
|Overall Rank
|470
|552
|876
|Position Rank
|89
|107
|119
Luke Farrell 2022 Stats
- Farrell also added four catches for 40 yards last year, drawing four targets and putting up 2.4 yards per game.
- Farrell picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- one catch, 15 yards -- in Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last season.
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 against the Detroit Lions -- Farrell ended up with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, three yards, on one target.
Luke Farrell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Colts
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|1.5
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|0.3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
