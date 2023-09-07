Coming off a campaign in which he scored 4.0 fantasy points (96th among TEs), the Jacksonville Jaguars' Luke Farrell is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 119th tight end off the board this summer (976th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Luke Farrell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.00 9.20 - Overall Rank 470 552 876 Position Rank 89 107 119

Similar Players to Consider

Luke Farrell 2022 Stats

Farrell also added four catches for 40 yards last year, drawing four targets and putting up 2.4 yards per game.

Farrell picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- one catch, 15 yards -- in Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last season.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 against the Detroit Lions -- Farrell ended up with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, three yards, on one target.

Luke Farrell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 9 Raiders 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 18 Titans 1.1 1 1 11 0

