Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the New Orleans Saints' Lynn Bowden Jr. is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 220th wide receiver off the board this summer (852nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Is Bowden on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Lynn Bowden Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 0.00 - Overall Rank 549 696 752 Position Rank 212 265 220

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Bowden and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.