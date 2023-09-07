Michael Thomas 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After compiling 35.1 fantasy points last season (109th among WRs), Michael Thomas has an ADP of 109th overall (45th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.
Is Thomas on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Michael Thomas Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|35.10
|103.88
|-
|Overall Rank
|284
|119
|109
|Position Rank
|111
|41
|45
Similar Players to Consider
|JuJu Smith-Schuster 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Courtland Sutton 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Diontae Johnson 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Kadarius Toney 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Michael Thomas 2022 Stats
- Thomas tallied 171 receiving yards on 16 catches with three scores last year. He averaged 10.1 yards per game (on 22 targets).
- In Week 1 last season against the Atlanta Falcons, Thomas put up a season-high 17.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 57 yards and two touchdowns.
- Thomas accumulated 4.9 fantasy points -- five receptions, 49 yards, on five targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.
Rep Thomas and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michael Thomas 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|17.7
|8
|5
|57
|2
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|12.5
|9
|6
|65
|1
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|4.9
|5
|5
|49
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.