After compiling 35.1 fantasy points last season (109th among WRs), Michael Thomas has an ADP of 109th overall (45th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Michael Thomas Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 35.10 103.88 - Overall Rank 284 119 109 Position Rank 111 41 45

Similar Players to Consider

Michael Thomas 2022 Stats

Thomas tallied 171 receiving yards on 16 catches with three scores last year. He averaged 10.1 yards per game (on 22 targets).

In Week 1 last season against the Atlanta Falcons, Thomas put up a season-high 17.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Thomas accumulated 4.9 fantasy points -- five receptions, 49 yards, on five targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Thomas 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 17.7 8 5 57 2 Week 2 Buccaneers 12.5 9 6 65 1 Week 3 @Panthers 4.9 5 5 49 0

