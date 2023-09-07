Rashid Shaheed 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he put up 72.5 fantasy points (57th among WRs), the New Orleans Saints' Rashid Shaheed is being drafted as the 68th wide receiver off the board this summer (184th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Rashid Shaheed Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|72.50
|78.61
|-
|Overall Rank
|183
|193
|184
|Position Rank
|58
|71
|68
Rashid Shaheed 2022 Stats
- Shaheed was targeted 34 times last season and piled up 488 receiving yards on 28 receptions with two touchdowns. He averaged 28.7 receiving yards per game.
- In Week 15 last year against the Atlanta Falcons, Shaheed put up a season-high 15.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown.
- Shaheed accumulated 0.8 fantasy points -- one catch, eight yards, on two targets -- in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, which was his poorest game of the year.
Rashid Shaheed 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|Bengals
|10.4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|11.3
|1
|1
|53
|1
|Week 8
|Raiders
|3.8
|3
|3
|38
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|1.2
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|0.8
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|5.9
|3
|2
|53
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|7.5
|4
|4
|75
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|15.5
|4
|3
|95
|1
|Week 16
|@Browns
|4.1
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|7.9
|6
|6
|79
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|4.1
|4
|3
|34
|0
