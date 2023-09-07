After compiling 10.2 fantasy points last season (101st among RBs), Snoop Conner has an ADP of 917th overall (142nd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Snoop Conner Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 10.20 19.84 - Overall Rank 408 412 817 Position Rank 92 112 142

Snoop Conner 2022 Stats

On 12 attempts last season, Conner amassed 42 yards rushing for 2.5 yards per game, with one TD.

In his best performance last year, Conner finished with 7.7 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 17 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 17 against the Houston Texans.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys -- Conner accumulated 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: 1 carry, 3 yards.

Snoop Conner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 12 Ravens 1.1 3 11 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.6 1 6 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 0.3 1 3 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 0.5 2 5 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 7.7 5 17 1 0

