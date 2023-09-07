Taysom Hill 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he put up 136.8 fantasy points (third among TEs), the New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill is being drafted as the 23rd tight end off the board this summer (176th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Is Hill on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Taysom Hill Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|136.80
|70.24
|-
|Overall Rank
|75
|210
|176
|Position Rank
|3
|19
|23
Similar Players to Consider
|Gerald Everett 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Noah Fant 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Irvin Smith Jr. 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Dawson Knox 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Juwan Johnson 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Taysom Hill 2022 Stats
- Hill chipped in with 77 receiving yards on nine grabs (on 13 targets) and two touchdowns last season. He posted 4.5 receiving yards per contest.
- In his best game last year, Hill picked up 34.1 fantasy points -- via zero receptions, zero yards. That was in Week 5 versus the Seattle Seahawks.
- Hill picked up 0.1 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 10 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rep Hill and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Taysom Hill 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|14.3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|1.4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8.1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|34.1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|9.1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Week 8
|Raiders
|7.3
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|6.6
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|2.0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|11.3
|3
|2
|35
|1
|Week 15
|Falcons
|10.2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Browns
|11.6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|12.6
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|2.5
|1
|1
|1
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.