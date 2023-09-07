With an ADP that ranks him 10th at his position (22nd overall), Travis Etienne has been one of the top running backs off the draft board this summer. Last season, he tallied 170.1 fantasy points (15th among RBs). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Jacksonville Jaguars RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Travis Etienne Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 170.10 177.13 - Overall Rank 44 48 22 Position Rank 15 12 10

Travis Etienne 2022 Stats

Last year Etienne picked up 1,125 rushing yards, or 66.2 per game, and five TDs. In the receiving game, he made 35 catches for 316 yards (18.6 per game).

In Week 9 last season versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Etienne posted a season-high of 24.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: 28 carries, 109 yards, 2 TDs.

Etienne picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 3 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 12 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Travis Etienne 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 6.5 4 47 0 0 Week 2 Colts 5.3 9 20 0 0 Week 3 @Chargers 7.5 13 45 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3.2 8 32 0 0 Week 5 Texans 11.4 10 71 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 10.8 10 86 0 0 Week 7 Giants 17.9 14 114 1 0 Week 8 Broncos 22.2 24 156 1 0 Week 9 Raiders 24.6 28 109 2 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 7.3 11 45 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.3 2 3 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 4.6 13 54 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 3.2 17 32 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 10.7 19 103 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 11.2 22 83 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 20.0 9 108 1 0 Week 18 Titans 3.4 7 17 0 0 Wild Card Chargers 12.1 20 109 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 14.0 10 62 1 0

