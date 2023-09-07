Travis Etienne 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an ADP that ranks him 10th at his position (22nd overall), Travis Etienne has been one of the top running backs off the draft board this summer. Last season, he tallied 170.1 fantasy points (15th among RBs). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Jacksonville Jaguars RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Is Etienne on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Travis Etienne Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|170.10
|177.13
|-
|Overall Rank
|44
|48
|22
|Position Rank
|15
|12
|10
Similar Players to Consider
|Tony Pollard 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Najee Harris 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Kenneth Walker III 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Breece Hall 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Rhamondre Stevenson 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Dameon Pierce 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Travis Etienne 2022 Stats
- Last year Etienne picked up 1,125 rushing yards, or 66.2 per game, and five TDs. In the receiving game, he made 35 catches for 316 yards (18.6 per game).
- In Week 9 last season versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Etienne posted a season-high of 24.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: 28 carries, 109 yards, 2 TDs.
- Etienne picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 3 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 12 versus the Baltimore Ravens.
Rep Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Travis Etienne 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|6.5
|4
|47
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|5.3
|9
|20
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|7.5
|13
|45
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|3.2
|8
|32
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|11.4
|10
|71
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|10.8
|10
|86
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|17.9
|14
|114
|1
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|22.2
|24
|156
|1
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|24.6
|28
|109
|2
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|7.3
|11
|45
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|0.3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|4.6
|13
|54
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|3.2
|17
|32
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|10.7
|19
|103
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|11.2
|22
|83
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|20.0
|9
|108
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|3.4
|7
|17
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|12.1
|20
|109
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|14.0
|10
|62
|1
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.