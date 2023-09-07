With an average draft position that ranks him 145th at his position (527th overall), Tre'Quan Smith has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 33.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 110th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the New Orleans Saints WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Tre'Quan Smith Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 33.80 25.40 - Overall Rank 287 364 527 Position Rank 112 136 145

Similar Players to Consider

Tre'Quan Smith 2022 Stats

Smith's stat line last year featured 19 grabs for 278 yards and one TD, averaging 16.4 yards per game on 27 targets.

Smith picked up 10.5 fantasy points -- four catches, 105 yards -- in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last season.

Tre'Quan Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Panthers 10.5 5 4 105 0 Week 4 Vikings 1.8 2 1 18 0 Week 5 Seahawks 1.0 4 1 10 0 Week 6 Bengals 10.3 3 3 43 1 Week 7 @Cardinals 5.9 6 5 59 0 Week 8 Raiders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 2.9 4 3 29 0 Week 12 @49ers 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.6 1 1 6 0

