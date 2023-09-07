Trevor Lawrence 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Trevor Lawrence is being drafted as the eighth quarterback off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 297.7 fantasy points last season (sixth at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Jacksonville Jaguars QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Trevor Lawrence Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|295.62
|295.90
|-
|Overall Rank
|7
|8
|58
|Position Rank
|7
|8
|8
Trevor Lawrence 2022 Stats
- Last year Lawrence totaled 4,113 passing yards (241.9 per game), going 387-for-584 (66.3%) with 25 TDs and eight INTs.
- His rushing stats were 62 carries for 291 yards and five TDs, averaging 17.1 yards per game.
- In Week 14 last year against the Tennessee Titans, Lawrence put up a season-best 33.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: 30-of-42 (71.4%), 368 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 7 yards, 1 TD.
- Lawrence ended up with 4.5 fantasy points -- 17-of-21 (81%), 152 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 17 against the Houston Texans.
Trevor Lawrence 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|13.4
|24-for-42
|275
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|18.5
|25-for-30
|235
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|25.2
|28-for-39
|262
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|7.7
|11-for-23
|174
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|10.3
|25-for-47
|286
|0
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|24.9
|20-for-22
|165
|1
|0
|2
|Week 7
|Giants
|18.7
|22-for-43
|310
|0
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Broncos
|6.8
|18-for-31
|133
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|16.7
|25-for-31
|235
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|21.0
|29-for-40
|259
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|24.9
|29-for-37
|321
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|16.4
|17-for-31
|179
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|33.4
|30-for-42
|368
|3
|0
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|26.8
|27-for-42
|318
|4
|1
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|18.3
|20-for-31
|229
|0
|0
|1
|Week 17
|@Texans
|4.5
|17-for-21
|152
|0
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|10.2
|20-for-32
|212
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|22.3
|28-for-47
|288
|4
|4
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|13.3
|24-for-39
|217
|1
|1
|0
