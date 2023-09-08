Alycia Parks goes into the San Diego Open after her US Open ended with a defeat at the hands of Daria Kasatkina in the round of 128. Parks' first match is against Anastasia Potapova (in the round of 32). Parks is +3300 to win it all at Barnes Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 San Diego Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Parks at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 8-16

September 8-16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Parks' Next Match

In her opening match at the San Diego Open, Parks will meet Potapova on Monday, September 11 at 1:00 PM ET in the round of 32.

Parks is listed at +170 to win her next match versus Potapova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Parks? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Parks Stats

Parks came up short in her most recent match, 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 against Kasatkina in the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 29, 2023.

Parks has won one of her 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 21-22.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Parks has gone 15-12 and has won one title.

Parks, over the past year, has played 43 matches across all court types, and 22.8 games per match.

In her 27 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Parks has averaged 24.5 games.

Over the past 12 months, Parks has won 70.2% of her service games, and she has won 25.0% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Parks has won 73.1% of her games on serve and 24.8% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.