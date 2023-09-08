How to Watch the Astros vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will take the field on Friday at Minute Maid Park against Hunter Brown, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Explore More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are seventh in MLB play with 196 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank fourth in the majors with a .261 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (729 total runs).
- The Astros' .333 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
- The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest average in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.286).
Padres Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Padres' 178 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.
- San Diego is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
- The Padres rank 23rd in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- San Diego has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 637 (4.5 per game).
- The Padres have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- San Diego strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- San Diego has the fourth-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.
- Padres pitchers have a 1.283 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 4.60 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Brown has recorded 11 quality starts this season.
- Brown enters this matchup with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 appearances this season.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher
- Blake Snell (12-9) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 29th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Snell has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|W 13-6
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 14-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Rich Hill
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Padres Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Home
|Blake Snell
|Kyle Harrison
|9/3/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Home
|Seth Lugo
|Alex Cobb
|9/4/2023
|Phillies
|L 9-7
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Taijuan Walker
|9/5/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-0
|Home
|Pedro Avila
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/6/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-1
|Home
|Michael Wacha
|Zack Wheeler
|9/8/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Blake Snell
|Hunter Brown
|9/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Seth Lugo
|Cristian Javier
|9/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|J.P. France
|9/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Michael Wacha
|-
|9/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Blake Snell
|-
