Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Kansas vs. Illinois Game – Friday, September 8
It'll be the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) in college football play at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in Lawrence, Kansas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Kansas vs. Illinois?
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Illinois 28, Kansas 27
- Kansas has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Illinois has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Fighting Illini have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jayhawks a 61.5% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Illinois (+3.5)
- Kansas has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Jayhawks have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Illinois is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (57.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 78 points per game, 20.5 points more than the total of 57.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Kansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|60.5
|60.5
|Implied Total AVG
|47
|47
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Illinois
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|45.5
|Implied Total AVG
|27
|27
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
