The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Kansas has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (22nd-best with 521 yards per game) and total defense (22nd-best with 217 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Illinois ranks 68th in the FBS (30 points per game), and it is 91st on defense (28 points allowed per contest).

Kansas vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Kansas Illinois 521 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (82nd) 217 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (89th) 245 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163 (58th) 276 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (77th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has been a dual threat for Kansas so far this season. He has 276 passing yards, completing 78.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 41 yards (41 ypg) on five carries.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 13 times for 94 yards (94 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught three passes for 25 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrence Arnold's team-leading 77 yards as a receiver have come on four receptions (out of four targets).

Quentin Skinner has hauled in four receptions totaling 77 yards so far this campaign.

Luke Grimm's four receptions are good enough for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 211 yards on 18-of-26 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 69 yards.

Reggie Love III has been given 12 carries and totaled 58 yards.

Pat Bryant has totaled six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 64 (64 yards per game). He's been targeted seven times and has two touchdowns.

Casey Washington has put together a 54-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on five targets.

Isaiah Williams' nine targets have resulted in five grabs for 51 yards.

