The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) will look to upset the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Illinois Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Kansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 56.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas (-3.5) 56.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Kansas (-3) 56.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -149 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Kansas (-3.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kansas vs. Illinois Betting Trends

  • Kansas is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
  • The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Illinois is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

Kansas & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000
Illinois
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the Big Ten +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.