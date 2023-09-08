Marcell Ozuna vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .274 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 50 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Ozuna has had a hit in 87 of 123 games this year (70.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (22.8%).
- In 30 games this season, he has gone deep (24.4%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 47 games this year (38.2%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.296
|AVG
|.252
|.371
|OBP
|.324
|.610
|SLG
|.486
|32
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|56/27
|K/BB
|60/23
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates will send Keller (11-8) out to make his 29th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.93), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and 13th in K/9 (9.9).
