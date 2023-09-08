The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.318 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .267 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Albies has picked up a hit in 68.3% of his 126 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 27 games this season (21.4%), homering in 5.2% of his plate appearances.

Albies has had an RBI in 49 games this year (38.9%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (20.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 65 games this year (51.6%), including 13 multi-run games (10.3%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 66 .236 AVG .294 .295 OBP .352 .446 SLG .547 23 XBH 31 11 HR 18 39 RBI 52 41/18 K/BB 49/20 2 SB 9

