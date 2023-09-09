The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) visit the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Alabama has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking ninth-best in scoring offense (56 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Texas ranks 50th in the FBS (37 points per game), and it is 28th defensively (10 points allowed per game).

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN.

Alabama vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Texas Key Statistics

Alabama Texas 431 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458 (53rd) 211 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (8th) 205 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158 (60th) 226 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300 (31st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has been a dual threat for Alabama so far this season. He has 194 passing yards, completing 72.2% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 48 yards (48.0 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has collected 39 yards on 10 attempts, scoring one time.

Isaiah Bond's 76 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has collected five receptions and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in three passes while averaging 62.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Amari Niblack has compiled two grabs for 49 yards, an average of 49.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 260 yards (260.0 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 12 yards with one touchdown.

Jaydon Blue is his team's leading rusher with 10 carries for 55 yards, or 55.0 per game.

Jonathon Brooks has been given 12 carries and totaled 52 yards while also gaining 42 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy paces his team with 90 receiving yards on seven catches.

Jordan Whittington has four receptions (on four targets) for a total of 47 yards (47.0 yards per game) this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has racked up 44 reciving yards (44.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

