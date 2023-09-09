Alabama vs. Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Texas matchup.
Alabama vs. Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Alabama vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|54.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|54.5
|-290
|+235
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-7)
|54.5
|-280
|+225
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|Tipico
|Alabama (-7)
|-
|-290
|+230
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Week 2 Odds
- Troy vs Kansas State
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Iowa vs Iowa State
- Utah vs Baylor
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Nebraska vs Colorado
Alabama vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Texas is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.