Our computer model predicts the California Golden Bears will take down the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 9 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at California Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Auburn vs. Cal? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Auburn vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Cal (+6) Over (55) Cal 42, Auburn 34

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 SEC Predictions

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Tigers have covered the spread in every game this year.

Auburn is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

One Tigers game (out of one) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this game is 55 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Auburn games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Cal Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Bears have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Golden Bears are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

All Golden Bears one game with a set total have hit the over.

The average point total for the Cal this year is 1.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 59 14 59 14 -- -- Cal 58 21 -- -- 58 21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.