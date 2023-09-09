The California Golden Bears (1-0) host the Auburn Tigers (1-0) at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Auburn ranks 31st in total offense (492 yards per game) and 59th in total defense (301 yards allowed per game) this season. Cal's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 58 points per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 21 points per game, which ranks 71st.

Auburn vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Auburn vs. Cal Key Statistics

Auburn Cal 492 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 669 (19th) 301 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (23rd) 289 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (4th) 203 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 312 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has 141 pass yards for Auburn, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 15 rushing yards (15 ypg) on three carries.

Sean Jackson has carried the ball five times for a team-high 64 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Jeremiah Cobb has carried the ball five times for 57 yards (57 per game) and one touchdown.

Malcolm Johnson Jr.'s leads his squad with 59 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on two catches (out of two targets).

Jay Fair has hauled in five receptions totaling 56 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Shane Hooks' two grabs have yielded 41 yards.

Cal Stats Leaders

Ben Finley has put up 279 passing yards, or 279 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.6% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with one interception.

Jaydn Ott has rushed for 188 yards on 20 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Isaiah Ifanse has run for 54 yards across 10 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He's chipped in with three catches for 21 yards.

Jeremiah Hunter has registered six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 64 (64 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has one touchdown.

Monroe Young has put together a 63-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on six targets.

Mavin Anderson has racked up 41 reciving yards (41 ypg) this season.

