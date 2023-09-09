The California Golden Bears (1-0) will look to upset the Auburn Tigers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Auburn vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Auburn vs. Cal Betting Trends

Auburn has won all one of its games against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Cal has covered in its only game with a spread this season.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

