Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 272 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .504 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (817 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.269).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

The 25-year-old left-hander is making his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Mike Soroka Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals L 11-6 Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Dylan Dodd Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates - Home - - 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies - Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies - Away Bryce Elder Cristopher Sanchez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.