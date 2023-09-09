The No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) at Folsom Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

While Colorado ranks 19th-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 42 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS in scoring (45 points per game). With 295 total yards per game on offense, Nebraska ranks 104th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 33rd, surrendering 251 total yards per game.

For more specifics of this matchup, keep reading.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Colorado Nebraska 565 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (105th) 541 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (32nd) 55 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181 (49th) 510 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 114 (122nd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has racked up 510 yards (510 ypg) on 38-of-47 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson has carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 45 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Dylan Edwards has 135 yards receiving (135 per game) on five catches with three touchdowns, while also racking up 24 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Travis Hunter has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 119 yards so far this campaign.

Xavier Weaver has been the target of eight passes and compiled six catches for 118 yards, an average of 118 yards per contest.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims has been a dual threat for Nebraska this season. He has 114 passing yards (114 per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes. He's tossed one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 91 yards (91 ypg) on 19 carries.

Gabe Ervin Jr. has taken seven carries and totaled 55 yards.

Alex Bullock leads his squad with 56 receiving yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has three receptions (on four targets) for a total of 31 yards (31 yards per game) this year.

Heinrich Haarberg's one target has resulted in one catch for 10 yards.

