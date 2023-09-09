It'll be the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) against the UAB Blazers (1-0) in college football play at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Georgia Southern vs. UAB?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UAB 31, Georgia Southern 28

UAB 31, Georgia Southern 28 The Eagles have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

UAB will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Blazers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UAB (+7)



UAB (+7) UAB has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)



Under (63.5) Together, the two teams combine for 69 points per game, 5.5 points more than the over/under of 63.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Georgia Southern

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 46.5 Implied Total AVG 36 36 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

